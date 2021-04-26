Can’t Breathe? Air Quality in Mercer County is Probably to Blame

The Patch reports, the American Lung Association just released their air quality report and some counties in New Jersey did not score so well. In fact Mercer and surrounding countries received an F. Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, and Hunterdon Counties all were terribly ranked. They rank the counties by the amount of ozone pollution they find. It seems the closer you are to a city the worse it gets. However, still in Central Jersey the air quality is not that great either. Great. Just another great characteristic the Garden State has. Now we can even breathe here. See how the rest of New Jersey ranked on the list here.

I have severe allergies to the point where I get injections 1-2 times a week. I have suffered for years and once I got married and got on my husband's awesome insurance, I decided it was time to take care of myself and really get my health under control. My allergist recommended allergy shots due to the severity of them and I have been getting them for about two years. They are so amazing that one of my allergies has actually disappeared. When I got retested a few months ago, it didn't even show up in my results. How amazing is that? The unfortunate thing is that even thought my allergies have gotten better, I have developed a little bit of asthma. So even though you don't need to wear masks outside, I have been because of my breathing issues. I am hoping the air quality improves a little bit soon, because I've been using my inhaler every day.