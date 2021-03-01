One of the best zoos in the entire country, the award-winning Cape May Coutny Zoo is getting ready to welcome their newest resident.

Get ready to say hello to "Lydia" a one and a half-year old female Grant's Zebra who comes from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Lydia will join the zebra herd for matting purposes with Ziggy, the lone stallion at the zoo, according to the press release. Grant Zebra's can live around 40 years and up to 20 years in the wild.

Lydia, will be joining Gretta, Gracie and Zuri. Zebras do not form permamant herds, but rather loosley associated groups. Grant's Zebras are subspecies of African Plains Zebra and are facing populatin declines.

You can check out Lydia and the rest of the zebra herd located in the Savanna area of the zoo, Zebras can reach running speeds up to 40 mph. They'll have plenty of room to romp around the 57 acres of the Savanna section of the zoo.

The Cape May County Zoo recently opened their newly expanded Bald Eagle exhibit. The exhibit, which is now 80 feet long and 20 feet high, will allow Foles the Eagle to stretch his large wings and take off in flight and cut through the air. Foles was named after Super Bowl 52 MVP and former Eagle quarterback Nick Foles.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 AM to 3:30 PM during the winter months and the Park is open daily from 7 AM until dusk.

source: Cape May Zoo Press Release 2.28.21

