Cape May Zoo welcomes two baby zebras, and they’re adorable

Not just one, but two new zebras joined the menagerie at the Cape May County Zoo this month.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page:

Lydia gave birth to one foal on April 16th, and Gretta gave birth to another on May 7th. Our stallion, Ziggy, fathered both foals and they are both girls! Since Lydia is a first time mom, she is in a quiet paddock off exhibit, but you can spot Gretta and her foal in the big yard!

Gretta and her new foal.

Both foals were between 50-60 pounds at birth and will nurse until they are about 100 months old. They are both Grant’s Zebras.

Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes said in a statement,

“The (zoo) is thriving and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome two zebra foals to our zoo family. I encourage everyone to come out and see the new additions and improvements at our zoo and parks. A trip to the zoo is a great learning experience for visitors of all ages.”

Some of the other residents of the zoo that you can visit:

Ring tailed lemurs

American bison

Silver fox

Lions (with a special appearance by R2D2 for Star Wars Day)

Cotton top tamarins

Bears like apples, apparently

Spectacled owl

The zoo is open daily from 10 AM to 4:30 PM and is part of Cape May County Park.

