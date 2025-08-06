When August comes around, I always feel like I have to squeeze as much fun in as I can before the end of the summer. You too?

Captain Paul's in Lawrence hosting free car show & outdoor movie

Here's something you and your family can do: Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township is inviting the community to a fun event on Tuesday evening, August 12th from 4 pm - 8 pm.

There's going to be a free car show and a family-friendly outdoor movie for all ages to enjoy.

Captain Paul's just made the announcement on social media.

The post reads, "Calling all car/vehicle lovers! On Tuesday, August 12th we are having a special Captain Paul's Cruise Night! Bring your car! Just pull up and park. Check out some cool cars! Free Italian Ice! And for the kids...a special outdoor screening of Cars the movie. We will have a big screen to show the movie and make it a fun summer night."

No registration required for the car show

No registration is required for the car show. Just show up with your cool car.

Bring your family. Tell all your friends. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Come early to check out the car show. I'm sure the owners will have some cool stories to share with you about their cars.

There will be free Italian Ice; outdoor movie starts at 6:30

Grab some free Italian Ice and stay for the screening of CARS, which will begin at 6:30 pm. Make sure to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on to enjoy the movie.

Thank you Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs for doing so much for the community, always. The local business, which pays tribute to first responders and military, hosts fundraisers for many community groups throughout the year.

Go out on August 12th from 4pm - 8pm for the free car show and outdoor movie, have some fun, and support this amazing local business.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ

