I couldn't be more excited.

Today is the day many had hoped for.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs in Lawrence has reopened with new owners

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township is reopening today (Monday, April 21).

Its future was uncertain when the season wrapped up in December as the longtime owners Janice & (Captain) Paul Tweedly put the business up for sale.

Paul needed to slow down due to health concerns...doctor's orders. Although everyone understood this was for the best, customers old and new were so sad.

Over the years, Paul and Janice had become an important and beloved part of the community. They embraced and helped so many community groups.

What would happen?

Locals couldn't fathom it becoming anything other than Captain Paul's.

Fast forward a few months and along came Patrick and Deb Jones to save the day.

Local mother & son purchase Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs

The mother and son duo have purchased Captain Paul's and are excited to continue its legacy and expand the business the community loves.

Paul Tweedly

Patrick has lived in Mercer County his whole life and was very familiar with Captain Paul's and its community connection. He's a special education teacher at Mercer County Technical Schools.

Patrick and Deb are thrilled to be carrying on the traditions of the popular local business and will add new touches of their own too. Keep reading for more on that.

If you're not familiar with Captain Paul's, the restaurant pays tribute to first responders, the military, and their families.

Tweedly is a retired Captain of the Trenton Fire Department.

He dedicated the business to, "the men and woman associated with emergency services, the military and their families, and for all those who volunteer to help others."

There are patches from departments near and far on display for all to see.

There's a Maltese cross on the front of the restaurant with the number 343, honoring the memory of the 343 fireman who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs/Canva

There are menu items carrying on the theme like The EMT, The Thin Blue Line, The Army Ranger, and so many more, I can't wait to get my hands on some FBI Fries. There's also ice cream and water ice.

Paul Tweedly

Your favorite Captain Paul's traditions will continue

Don't worry, the popular items will still be on the menu, they'll still be collecting tabs, treating heroes to meals (you can donate to that fund), and having car shows.

The Jones are excited to bring some new ideas to Captain Paul's as well.

Captain Paul's has a new logo

Captain Paul's logo has a new, adorable face.

Patrick Jones/Canva

The Jones have added their dog to the Captain Paul's firehouse dog, wearing a police hat. So cute.

Also new for this season are outdoor cases hanging, filled with patches that you need to check out. They're really cool.

There are plans for a fenced off area for you to enjoy Captain Paul's with your dog. That's fun.

I've also heard buzz about a future Cornhole tournament, plus, Captain Paul's may be available on DoorDash soon. Yippee.

What's the best way to celebrate this awesome news?

Show your support. Stop by, say hi to Patrick, Deb, the old crew, and grab some grub.

There's a good chance you'll see Captain Paul and Janice. They're going to be around during the transition.

Paul Tweedly

This makes my heart so happy.

Congratulations Patrick, Deb, and crew. Best wishes for a successful future.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is located at 2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence, NJ.

