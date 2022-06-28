JUST ANNOUNCED: Cardi B Will Perform a Once-in-a-Lifetime Concert in Bethlehem, PA This Weekend!

Get your "bucket and your mop" ready because one of our favorite music superstars will perform an intimate dress rehearsal right in our area this Fourth of July Weekend.

Cardi B is coming to Bethlehem, PA this Sunday night (July 3). The show, which will take place at the Wind Creek Event Center in the Wind Creek Casino, was JUST announced.

It's actually a dress rehearsal for her upcoming European Tour. It marks her only official tour date within the United States.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (July 29) at 10 am, and I suspect they'll immediately sell out. Click here for more ticket info. Keep in mind that the Wind Creek Event Center has a capacity of only about 3,700.

Yes, this is for real.

We've heard about other artists hitting the stage to prepare for a tour. They have to practice somewhere, right?

In fact, Justin Bieber spent much of the past winter preparing for his 'Justice Tour' in Lancaster, PA.

But given the fact that we're talking about Cardi B doing a dress rehearsal... I suspect it will be a CRAZY show. You know ANYTHING is possible when she hits the stage.

So it's no surprise that cell phones will not be allowed during the show itself. Click here to view that policy about how your phone will be placed in a locked pouch during the performance.

Cardi is about to embark on a multi-city European Tour later this summer. As of this moment, no US dates have been announced.

But Cardi B is working hard. She JUST announced that her new song "Hot Shit" will be available everywhere this Friday (July 1).

As for Sunday's show, the doors will open at 7:30, and The Wind Creek's website says the show will start around 9:30 pm. General admission tickets are $74.50 (plus fees, of course), and seats in the wings are listed at $104.50. You can get more info here.

And, yes, I know what you're thinking: this may be too far away.

But I gotta tell you... Bethlehem, PA is probably closer than you realized. It's only 60 miles (or 75 minutes) away from Ewing, NJ and 70 miles (or 80 minutes) from Philadelphia, PA.

I've seen shows there before — like Britney Spears and Martina McBride — and it's a GREAT venue. So, that's totally doable on the holiday weekend.

