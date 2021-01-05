Cardi B Stops Kulture From Hearing “Wap,” Says Parents Are Responsible for What Their Kids Listen to

Cardi B's "Wap" might have brought her major success, but she shields her daughter from listening to the controversial record.

On Monday (Jan. 4), an old Instagram video featuring Cardi B listening to "Wap" in the summer of 2020 resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, Cardi is dancing in front of the camera and enjoying the song as Kulture walks into the room. Then the Bronx native cuts off the music as soon as she realizes her daughter is present and pretends she isn't doing anything.

Reactions to Cardi cutting the song off when her 2-year-old daughter walked in the room were split down the middle on social media. Some thought the clip was cute while others took issue with the rhymer because other children in the world are exposed to the song and its subject matter.

One fan left a Twitter comment for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, writing, "So ya daughter cant listen to it, but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING."

Cardi later responded to the Twitter user's claims, explaining that her music is for adults. She also urged children not to listen to her music.

"Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults," Cardi began. "Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

The 28-year-old artist later added to her initial points, explaining how sex workers balance their work lives with parenthood. She tweeted, "There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense."

Since releasing "Wap" last the summer, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who is featured on the track, have received a lot of backlash for owning their sexuality in the song's visuals and lyrics. Most recently, Snoop Dogg expressed his issues with "Wap," which later pulled a response from Cardi's husband Offset.

However, Cardi earned her fourth Billboard No. 1 with "Wap" while Megan earned her second. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Aug. 17, 2020.