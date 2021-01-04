Therapy is the #1 New Year’s Resolution in Both NJ and PA

It is the first week of 2021! And I'm sure we all have our own personal New Years resolutions and goals that we want to accomplish. Hopefully as a nation we do better at sticking to our goals because last year apparently only 26 percent of Americans kept all of their New Year's resolutions. That doesn't come as much as a surprise given our of all lives were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. All ideas of what we thought 2020 would look like went out the window by March. According to YouGov.com, 48 percent of Americans said they kept at least SOME of their resolutions.

As we begin this new year, I think a lot of people's goals look a lot different than usual. A lot of people want to focus on rebuilding and getting back what they lost in 2020. Some of the topic New Year's resolutions amongst all Americans is spending more time with family, drinking less and spending less time on social media. According to Zippa, Therapy is the most popular resolution in 12 states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Another interesting find was that's some states say they just want a good night’s sleep for 2021. These goals are way different than the typical weight loss, dieting and exercise goals that we are used to seeing.

My personal goal as well is different than previous years. This year I want to make better connections with people. Whether that is personal or professional connections, I want to get better at creating meaningful relationships.