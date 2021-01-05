You Can Take Your Pup to See the Lights at Six Flags

Six Flags had decided to extend their Holiday in the Park drive thru light show until January 17th this year and I know plenty of people that are taking advantage of it. And why not? I think a lot of people are trying to hang on to the holiday season as much as possible because of the terrible year we've had. According to an email blast, you can bring your dog along in your car so they can enjoy the light display too. The coolest thing is that you don't have to pay for your pup their admission is free. If your dog is like mine and may get upset when they see other dogs, don't worry, since the holiday light show is a drive thru experience, they'll be safe inside your car. You can get passes and more info about Six Flags Holiday in the Park here.

Anyone who knows me, knows I love my family a lot. My family consists of my husband Matt, my son Nathan and my dog Stella. Stella comes almost everywhere with us. When we go down the shore to my Dad's house on the weekends, when we go to other family member's houses, she's a sweetheart and she's really well behaved so she comes with us. She loves car rides too, so she may actually like the Six Flags Holiday in the Park drive through experience. Our son Nathan just turned 1, so he may like it too, if anything, maybe he'll snooze in the car. Naps are hard to come by these days. If you have a best furry friend and you're looking for something to do with them, check out Six Flags Holiday in the Park.