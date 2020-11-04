‘Castle Rock’ Canceled After Two Seasons At Hulu

Castle Rock has been cancelled after two seasons at Hulu. The show, inspired by Stephen King’s characters, settings, and themes, was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. According to Deadline, there was no expectation for a third installment of Castle Rock, and the decision to end it after Season 2 was made “a while ago.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the dark and mysterious Castle Rock fit right into Hulu’s catalog. But now that Hulu has become more focused on making its own original content, Warner Bros. TV has shifted its efforts to supplying shows for the recently launched HBO Max. However, there are no plans for Castle Rock to continue on HBO Max — this really is the end.

Set up as an anthology series, the show's two seasons featured completely different actors against a backdrop of Maine woodlands. Season 1 starred André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. Season 2, on the other hand, included Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan and Tim Robbins in its main cast.

King’s Castle Rock joins the growing list of Hulu shows that have been nixed during the coronavirus pandemic, including High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man, and Runaways.

For fans itching for more Stephen King-inspired content, keep an eye out for CBS All Access’ limited series The Stand. HBO Max has also ordered a series called Overlook, which will be inspired by the events of The Shining.