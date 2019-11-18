Celebrate the Holidays at Hamilton’s Kuser Farm Park

The dates and times for this year's holiday happenings at Kuser Farm Park and Kuser Mansion in Hamilton, NJ are set.

The festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 6 with a tree lighting ceremony at 6pm.

On Dec, 6 & 7, Hamilton's Winter Wonderland will take place between 5-8pm. 20-minute mansion walkthroughs will take place during these times.



Kids can visit Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 4:30-7:30pm & Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-9pm.



45-minute Christmas at the Mansion tours will be available on the following dates: Sunday, Dec. 8 (4-8pm), Wednesday, Dec. 11 (10a-2p & 6-9pm), Thursday, Dec. 12 (6-9pm), Friday, Dec 13 (6-9pm), Saturday, Dec. 14 (4-8pm), and Sunday, Dec. 15 (11a-3p).



The New Jersey Model Railroad will also be on display throughout the holidays.

All tours are free of charge. Kuser Farm Park is located at 390 Newkirk Ave. in Hamilton. Click here for more information.