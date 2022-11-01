No, These Two Philly Restaurants Didn’t Actually Decline to Serve The Astros

One Philly restaurant felt inclined to make something crystal clear: They're not refusing service to anyone. Even if it's the Astros.

It's no secret that Philadelphia fans are notorious for being fiercely and unapologetically passionate about sports teams. Most other cities hate us for it and call us "obnoxious", but that's okay. We don't care about that.

That fierce loyalty to our sports teams seemed to translate off the baseball field, in a way that seemed to deny the Houston team the basic right to eat.

This week, the Houston Astros have obviously been spending a lot of time in Philadelphia for the remainder of the World Series games. They're a long way from home, in a city that's not their turf, but still - they gotta eat!

Recently, a local news station reported that the Astros were shot down by two popular Philly restaurants that seemed to decline their catering orders. BBQ spot Mike's BBQ, and Pizza joint Angelo's Pizzeria.

A since-deleted post by Mike's BBQ displayed a iMessage screenshot showing that an organizer for the Astros tried to set up a catering order, and it seemed as though they had Mike's confused for a different restaurant. "Mike's" reply to another person, referring to the request, seemed to be a flat-out refusal to take the Houston team's business. And that got everyone talking.

So Mike's cleared things up in an updated Instagram post. They want to make it clear that while they're still die-hard Phillies fans, everyone deserves to try local cuisine while traveling and they'd never refuse anyone food. Check it out!

There was also an Instagram post by Angelo's, which is also now deleted. They posted a "We're Open" image, and in the comment section, they added "Except for the Astros 😂😂😂 they can get a Philly Cheese Steak at subway." So it seems as though they don't want to seem like they'd actually refuse anyone service either.

Of course though, it was all playful, competitive rivalry!

I have to admit, I did think refusing to feed someone in all seriousness, based solely on sports affiliation, seemed a little harsh - even for Phillies fans!

Even still, with all that being said: Go Phillies!!

