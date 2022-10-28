Oh, you're going to love this, especially if you couldn't snag any World Series tickets.

Next week, you'll be able to cheer on your Phillies when they come back home to Citizens Bank Park for game 3 from the newly renovated Wells Fargo Center, according to a new Press Release.

This is so cool. There are two ways for you to be a part of the action.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday (October 31st) and Tuesday (November 1st) the bars on the Main Concourse of the Wells Fargo Center will be open for fans to watch the games together.

Doors will open at 7pm and beers are only $5. So cool, right? It's the next best thing to being in the actual stadium, you'll be right next door.

Some concession and full bar menus will be available.

THIS IS IMPORTANT: IT'S FREE TO GET IN BUT YOU NEED A TICKET TO SCAN FOR ENTRY. Click HERE to get a ticket.

You'll also be able to feel those World Series vibes with a South Philly Tailgate experience and here's the best part, all you have to do is show up, they'll take care of the rest.

Let me explain.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday you can buy a tailgate package....a South Philly Tailgate...it's everything you'll need...tents, tables, chairs, coolers filled with ice, your own private portable restroom, and plenty of room to set up games for up to 15 people. They'll set up and clean up, you just show up.

I'd get on this if you're interested. I have a feeling they'll sell out fast. Click HERE to reserve your spot. They're on sale now. The tailgate starts at 4pm and will be in the H Lot of the Wells Fargo Center.

Heads up - the tailgate packages DO NOT INCLUDE GAME TICKETS. You bring your own food and beverages. Wristbands will be required.

Go Phillies! You can do it!

Phillies Managers with the Most Wins Since 1980 Here are the Phillies managers with the most wins in team history.