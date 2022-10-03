How Brave Are You? Cemetery Walk & Picnic Being Hosted In New Jersey

Ever been to a picnic?

What about a picnic at a graveyard!?

Let's see if you're brave enough for this one.

According to NJ.com, The Wenonah Historical Society and Wenonah Cemetery Association are hosting their 7th Annual Cemetery Walk & Picnic on Saturday, October 8th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The graveyard - yes, graveyard - is located at 390 Wenonah Avenue in Mantua.

There is one silver lining to having lunch at a graveyard: witches can't stand on hollow ground, but I can't promise other spooky sighting won't be in attendance.

According to NJ.com, the event will have a scavenger hunt for kids, stories, self-guided tours and get this, you might even receive a few, "visits by some of the cemetery's 'occupants.'" Um, pardon?

What would you even ask a ghost anyway?

All you have is to bring chairs or a blanket along with a picnic lunch.

If you really wanted to get into the spooky spirit, these snacks would be adorable to bring along. I'm just saying...

If rain becomes an issue, this graveyard picnic will be pushed back to Sunday, October 9th.

If you are still in need of more scary adventures after, here you go:

