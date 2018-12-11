Check Out This Christmas Themed Bar In Philly

If you need a place to get together with friends this holiday season then visit Tinsel in Philadelphia. The Christmas pop up bar was a hit last year and it was brought back for another festive round.

Credit: Tinsel via Facebook Credit: Tinsel via Facebook loading...

The place is amazingly decorated from the inside out. Make sure to bring your phone because it seems like the whole bar is Instagram worthy from the drinks to the decor. You can feel like the king or queen of Christmas by taking a picture in Santa's Throne.

They literally decked the halls and the ceiling. One of the chandeliers has over 500 ornaments (see pic below). Over the bar, they have a row of beautifully wrapped gifts hanging upside down.

You can order wine and seasonal beers, but it seems like the main thing to try is one of their warm or cool cocktails like the Tinsel’s Snowglobe. It's a drink that resembles an actual snow globe that you can shake before you drink.

You can raise a cup of cheer with the Canned “Good” which has a cranberry and cinnamon flavor to it. It's a fun drink that also has a "good" deed attached to it because the menu says that a portion of proceeds benefit MANNA.

While you're there you can even drink out of an ornament that you can keep when you order from the "Ornamental" section of the menu.

I was reading on PhillyMag.com, that Tinsel is now open through New Year’s Day. Here's their schedule:

Monday & Tuesday - 5 pm - 10 pm

Wednesday - Friday - 2 pm-midnight

Saturday - noon to midnight

Sunday - noon until 10 pm

Happy Hour - weekdays 5 pm - 6 pm

See more info about Tinsel on their Facebook page and see their menu here.