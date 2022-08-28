When a business closes, I am angry and sad.

When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off.

While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents.

Brace yourselves.

The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has been open for the past 11 years, will be closing their doors permanently on August 31st, 2022.

If you have never heard of this business, it is all in the name.

They are a cheese specialty store with in-person and online options.

According to their website, they have been, "bringing you the finest artisan and specialty cheeses from America and beyond is what we do! Our inventory is always changing and growing and we are happy to help you take home cheese that will excite you as well as all the essentials needed to compliment and support your selections."

And they don't just have cheese. They offer, "imported and domestic cured meats, assorted olives, roasted tomatoes, fruit preserves, chutneys, honey, crackers, brick oven breads and confection."

If you want to visit them before their last day, head to 14 Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

This clearly was no easy decision.

The owner, Stephen, posted a long, heartfelt note that will have you reaching for the tissues *sniff* to say the least.

He doesn't reveal why he is closing but here are a few portions you MUST read, especially if you were one of his customers.

"We became acquainted with all of you. We saw couples coming together and families grow through the years. It was incredibly gratifying and fulfilling to be a part of a community and you not our customers but our friends."

"To the many people that worked at The Cheese Cave, thank you for joining my cheese journey and helping people seek more cheese in their life."

"I have been fortunate to get to know Red Bank's many business owners and operators, and I strongly encourage all of you to continue to visit them and do the same."

This part may be the cheesiest, but it is also my favorite:

"People always come into your life for a reason, a season and a lifetime. Thank you for being part of my life...."



You teared up didn't you?

It's okay, I did too...again...

Let's all rally to support this local Jersey Shore business one last time before their doors shutter for good.

Here are some top-rated restaurants to try instead:

