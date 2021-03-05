Chick-fil-A In Newtown Gets Rid Of Their Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Karli K the foodie here. I've said it once, I’ve said it a million times....your girl loves herself some food! I'm sure you know one of my favorite places to go all the time is Chick-fil-A. I live so close to a Chick-fil-A that it is dangerous. I have the app so it just makes sense for me to load money onto the app, making me spend money there that I really don't need to spend. My specific Chick-fil-A of choice is the one in Newtown, only because that is the closest one to my house. I'm sure they are tired of seeing my face. But as I was getting ready to order myself some mac and cheese like I always do, I realized something is missing from their app.

The Chick-fil-A in Newtown, Bucks County, has gotten rid of their grilled chicken sandwich. Now I'm not entirely sure if this is permanent or temporary, but I know that's something I get all the time and it just seems to be gone. I do know that they introduced some new items to their menu. Like the spicy grilled chicken sandwich. That was actually something I was waiting for for a long time. I love their grilled chicken sandwiches, but sometimes I wish it came in a spicy option.

A Chick-fil-A also recently just got rid of two of their breakfast menu items. They completely did away with decaf coffee and bagels. What we do know is that they got rid of it to make way for some new items coming this spring, however we don't know exactly what they have in store. I guess we just have to wait and see!