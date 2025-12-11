Are you still reeling from the news that Rocco's at The Brick in Newtown closed its doors for good?

Many locals were shocked and very disappointed with the sudden closure of the popular spot on Washington Avenue a few weeks ago.

Many rumors began to swirl, which led to questions from loyal customers. Keep reading for some answers.

Rocco's at The Brick post new message on social media since its sudden closing

Now, there are answers. A new statement from the restaurant was recently posted on social media.

It read in part, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your patience, kindness, and encouragement you've shown during our closing. Your support has made this transition easier, and we are incredibly grateful for each of you. Serving you has been a privilege."

The statement went on to address what was on the minds of many...gift cards.

"Regarding gift cards: We are still fine-tuning our system to complete this as efficiently as possible, no request will go unanswered."

They will be issuing refunds in the order the requests for a refund were received. I'm sure there were numerous requests, so it may take a while. They are still setting up a website to handle that task.

For more details on gift card refunds, click here.

The former restaurant said it no longer has access to its phone number, so if you need to reach out to them, you'll need to email them at hello@roccosatthebrick.com.

In the meantime, the owner of Rocco's at The Brick, Marc Gelman, had joined forces with Chef Joe Brown, and have been working on opening a new restaurant, also in Newtown. For more details, click here.

