Not the Nugs! Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Overturns in Bucks County, PA

Not the nuggets! Authorities spent most of Wednesday morning cleaning up 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets from a busy Bucks County highway.

The accident — which was first reported to 94.5 PST traffic reports around 6:30 am on Wednesday ‚— took place on Route 309 in West Rockhill Township.

The tractor-trailer overturned in the area of Lawn Avenue, officials say. Here's a map of the approximate location of the crash:

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The cleanup lasted through the entire morning rush, with 94.5 PST's traffic reporting the cleanup wrapped up shortly after 10 am on Wednesday.

It's not clear what exactly caused the crash, but 6 ABC says that the driver lost control of the truck before the accident.

As for what may have caused the driver to lose control of his truck, we don't know.

Though, the tragedy of 40,000 nuggets being strewn across the highway is quite tragic to any fast food fan, right?

