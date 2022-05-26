Chickie’s and Pete’s is paying your NJ toll on Friday – here’s where

In a brilliant business move that is a win for everybody Philadelphia’s legendary Chickie’s and Pete’s is back to something that has been on hiatus for a couple years due to the pandemic.

They are going to be covering the cost of people’s tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. People heading to the Jersey shore for the Memorial Day weekend will get a free ride courtesy of the restaurant.

What a great idea. Folks in this area could certainly use a tiny break once in a while. Chickie’s and Pete’s comes off like heroes and gets a good public relations marketing bang for their buck. And the South Jersey Transportation Authority doesn’t lose out on any needed highway funds. Win, win, win.

Bud Light's Long-Awaited Philly Philly Commemorative Super Bowl LII Packs Officially Go On Sale Getty Images for Bud Light loading...

Now in addition to having your EZPass $2.82 toll covered or you not having to pay the cash toll of $4.40 Chickie’s and Pete’s will also be giving away some freebies. Their food truck will be parked at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza in Hammonton just off the Expressway giving away free Crabfries. That happens between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m..

Look at this poor guy in the fries mascot costume from a past giveaway. Hopefully, it won’t be too blazing hot for whoever has that gig this year.

Can we get more corporate sponsorships for free tolls in New Jersey? Heck, sell naming rights even. I’ll gladly drive the Preparation H Expressway or the Tampax Turnpike if it’s free!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

