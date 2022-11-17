I am going to bet all the money in the world that I have found your dream job.

Do you like Christmas?

Do you enjoy a good binge on Netflix, Hulu or Disney+?

Then listen up because applications are already being accepted to this dream job and you will need to act fast.

According to NJ.com, there is a job opening with CableTV.com that is being called the "Chief of Cheer" that is available.

Sorry but that means you Ebenezer Scrooges out there are not eligible.

Here's the gig.

Your job will be to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days. Easy enough, right?

You will then have to provide feedback on the Christmas-themed movies that you watched and where you watched them.

This means that you must have access to streaming platforms in your home to apply.

There are quite a few perks that come with this job.

You will be given a $2,500 stipend which is pretty sweet in and of itself.

On top of that, you will get one full year's worth of streaming on the following platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Hallmark Movies Now.

Grab some hot cocoa and you are set!

According to NJ.com, you do have to be at least 18 years old and the deadline to apply is on Friday, December 2nd at 1:59 ET.

If you have been selected for the position, you will be contacted by December 6th.

Time is of the essence so head to CableTV.com to apply now. In the meantime, no my mind is swirling thinking of which Christmas movies to watch.

I am going to have to say my top 3 are Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Santa Claus! But if I get this job, I could find a few new favorites. Who knows!

