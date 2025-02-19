The very first Chipotle Mexican Grill in Delran is now open.

It's located on Route 130 (7023 Route 130, near Fairview Street) and is across the street from the Hartford Corners shopping center.

It's open 7 days a week

Don't worry, it has long hours for you to satisfy your Chipotle cravings. It's open 7 days a week from 10:45am - 10pm.

Chipotle Stock Plunges 14 Percent To 5-Year Low After Weak Earnings Report Getty Images loading...

This location has been in the works for a few years now, since 2023, according to South Jersey Retail Space.

Chipotle is crazy popular with its build-your-own-bowls, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, and those chips & queso are the best.

Chipotle Becomes First Non-GMO US Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

New Delran location has Chipotlane

When you visit, you'll notice the new-concept, signature Chipotlane.

Have you heard of it?

Chipotlane is Chipotle's drive-thru lane.

It makes grabbing your grub nice and easy.

But, you can't just drive up and order.

First, you need to order your food on the Chipotle app, and then you can drive there and pick it up in the Chipotlane.

Portrait of happy black woman looking at mobile phone by blue background m-imagephotography loading...

Chipotle being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

Another Chipotle Mexican Grill with Chipotlane is being built right now in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County).

It will be located on the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse - Mercerville Road, where the Lukoil gas station once was, across from Applebees.

It took quite some time to break ground on that location because the neighbors weren't thrilled with the project because of traffic and other concerns.

I'll let you know when that location will be opening.

By the way, if you're looking for a job, Chipotle Delran is hiring, click here for more information.

Chipotle loves to help out the community too, so if you're in the Delran area, don't hesitate to plan a fundraiser for your group.

