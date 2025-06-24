Oh, burrito and bowl lovers, the wait is almost over.

Chipotle opening a Route 33 location in Hamilton June 25

Great news. Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its newest Hamilton location on the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Mercerville Road on Wednesday (June 25).

I know what you're thinking. Finally. It's been in the works for years. If you remember back a few years, a gas station was once in that space.

There was major opposition to the restaurant by neighbors because of increased traffic and was at first denied, but it eventually received approval and construction started.

There's a Chipotlane for digital orders

This new restaurant has Chipotle's latest cool feature, Chipotlane. It's a drive-thru lane where you will pick up your digital orders. Make sure you download Chipotle's app, so you can use this very convenient lane. It's quick and easy. You won't have to get out of your car to get your food.

You've got to try Chipotle's newest dip, Adobe Ranch, which will only be around for a limited time.

Chipotle is giving away burritos every week all summer long

It's the Summer of Extras at Chipotle. $1 million of Chipotle will be given away to Chipotle Rewards members and each week there will be 10,000 free burrito drops. Wow.

If you're looking for a job, you're in luck, this new Chipotle is hiring. Click here for more details.

The newest Chipotle Mexican Grill, which is only the 2nd location in Hamilton, is located at 249 Route 33 (at the corner of Whitehorse-Mercerville Road, across from Applebees).

The hours are 10:45am - 10pm, 7 days a week.

The other Hamilton location is in the Hamilton Marketplace strip mall, on Route 130 North, where the old Chick-fil-A once was. Chick-fil-A moved across the street to a brand new restaurant that was built where the old Ruby Tuesday was.

