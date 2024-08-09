If one thing is true in the city of Philadelphia, it’s that we LOVE our TV personalities. It’s especially true at Philadelphia’s ABC affiliate (WPVI-TV, 6 abc), where many of the station’s on-air talent have been on TV for years.

In recent years, though, the station has lost some of its most iconic faces, and we just found out that another beloved on-air personality will be leaving the station after 13 years.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers Announces Departure from 6 ABC

This one is definitely sad! Of course, the 6abc’s on-air weekend meteorologist Chris Sowers shared on Friday that he had made the “extremely difficult decision” to move on from 6abc.

Chris be joining WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida this October.

“This is an opportunity for me to finally move off weekends,” Sowers wrote in the message shared midday Friday.

He says that while he’s excited tow work in one of the busiest weather markets in the entire country, it was a difficult decision.

“Every single one of you have become like family to me over the past 13 plus years that I've been on the air here and I appreciate all your love and support,” Sowers wrote on Facebook.

He's been on-air through some of the most memorable weather events of our lifetimes, of course, and Chris was a calming force:

More Recent Shakeups Reported at Philadelphia's 6abc

This is just the latest change at Philadelphia's 6abc, which has had its fair share of changes in recent years:

In late 2022, legendary anchor, Jim Gardner, signed off after incredible 45 year run at 6abc.

Then this year, questions swirled when beloved sports anchor Jamie Apody suddenly disappeared from the airwaves without any acknowledgment for months.

Then that changed...



In fact, it was more than five months since Apody left the station, when we finally found out a bit more in a press release.



"Please be assured that all is well with me and my family. I am excited about the next chapter in my career, and I look forward to working on new ways to engage with my audience on topics that energize and celebrate our teams," Jamie said.

After 34 years with the station, veteran reporter Dann Cuellar hung up his microphone back in 2022 as well.

