It’s Back! The Christmas Village at LOVE Park in Philly Returns Nov 19

It's beginning to look a lot more like the Christmas in Philadelphia! One of the most beloved Christmas traditions in the City of Brotherly Love is about to make it return.

Yep, I'm talking about the one and only Christmas Village at LOVE Park and City Hall! It's one of the city's long-standing Christmas traditions, and every year it beautifully sets the tone for the holiday season in Philly.

The outdoor German-themed Christmas village has been a tradition in Philadelphia for just about as long as many of us can remember

You can stroll through the glittering marketplace and browse through the many wooden booths featuring different vendors selling unique crafts, jewelry, holiday gifts, Christmas ornaments, crafts, delicious German-inspired food and drinks, and more! CIick HERE for a full list of vendors.

Activities include, Storytime, wine tasting, spirits tasting, German American weekends, family days, and even dog-adoption events!! Be sure to check their calendar for dates and times HERE.

If you come hungry, you can be sure to find something to satisy. There will be a German beer garden, bratwurst, chocolates, Belgian fries, schnitzel, strudel, spiked/unspiked hot chocolate and hot cider, raclette (heated, melted cheese), and so much more!

Here are the hours they'll be open this season:

Sun – Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

11:00 am – 7:00 pm Fri – Sat: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

11:00 am – 8:00 pm Thanksgiving Day: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Let's take a walk through pictures of Christmas Villages past! It really is such a fun event for everyone. There's no Christmas in Philly without it!

Check out the Christmas Village website and Instagram page for more information!