Who has a sweet tooth?! This is a perfect spot to go to with family and friends this weekend. I am immediately getting to the point with this article. Taking no, no games! There's one dessert spot in Monmouth County you desperately need to try. It's in Sea Girt right off route 35 near Wall Township.

This weekend, you have to make your way to Cinnaholic in Sea Girt. This place offers gourmet cinnamon rolls, and I truly believe it's one of the best dessert spots in New Jersey. Recently, I luckily had the chance to devour a Lucky Charms cinnamon roll from Cinnaholic. Good God Almighty, my tastebuds were jumping with joy. More below!

Cinnaholic:

We're proud to serve "create your own" cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. All of our products are fresh baked and 100% vegan as well as dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

Yeah, so it's not just cinnamon rolls. They offer mouthwatering brownies, cookies, and even chocolate cover strawberries. Cinnaholic locations can be found all over the country. There are a few locations in New Jersey, but the one in Sea Girt is the only one at the Jersey Shore.

For Memorial Day Weekend, after you are done hanging out at the beach, stop at Cinnaholic on your way home. Could be a perfect dessert to bring to a barbecue too! Cinnaholic Sea Girt is located at 2100 Route 35, suite 12. They are open every day at 10 am. You won't regret eating at this place!

