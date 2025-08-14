I hate seeing another local business shut down with no warning.

Customers pulling up to a fast-casual restaurant in Mt. Holly were surprised to see a sign informing them it's closed for good. It seems as if it abruptly shut its doors.

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken in Mt. Holly is closed permanently

It's Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken. It's been on the bustling Route 38 for about 4 years.

A sign was hung on the restaurant announcing the news

The sign hanging on the drive-thru screen reads, "Dear Customers, Sorry for the inconvenience but this restaurant is now permanently closed. Thank you for your loyalty. Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken Staff.

The town's Facebook group is buzzing about the news with many locals disappointed, saying they'll miss it and employees saying they were given no warning.

One commenter, Nick, said, "That's a shame. I liked it there and the staff was nice. Beautiful building." A local had just Door Dashed from there the night before. Another person observed that nothing stays in that location for more than a few years.

Others are already throwing their 2 cents in as to what should go in that spot next. Suggestions included a Texas Roadhouse, Sizzler, Roy Rogers (which are starting to pop up again), or another trendy fast chicken restaurant, Raising Canes.

Former Philadelphia Phillies star, Ryan Howard, is part owner

Michael Colby is an owner, and if you remember, former Philadelphia Phillies' great, Ryan Howard is also part owner of the Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken chain.

There is still a Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken location inside the home of the Phillies, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. There are also locations at the Philadelphia Zoo, and inside the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton.

