If you live in New Jersey, there's a good chance you've gotten a little bonus money in the past in the form of an ANCHOR rebate. Will you be getting any money this year? There's an important date coming up that will help you know.

ANCHOR is a tax relief program for residents of New Jersey

If you're unfamiliar, ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities For Homeowners or Renters.

JPWALLET JPWALLET loading...

It's a tax relief program for New Jersey residents for those who not only own, but rent in New Jersey for your main residence, and meet certain income criteria.

READ MORE: New restaurant opening in Quaker Bridge Mall August 18

This year's benefit is based on 2024

It's important to know that it's skipped a few years ahead. This year's ANCHOR benefit is based on your status (age, residency, income) from 2024.

Get our free mobile app

This month (August) is the start of "filing season" for your ANCHOR rebate for those under the age of 65 and not collecting Social Security disability benefits. When the ANCHOR program began, you had to file on your own each year in order to receive the bonus money. That has since changed. Now, the New Jersey Division of Taxation files for most eligible residents.

Wavebreakmedia Ltd Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Confirmation letters will be sent starting August 13

Starting on Wednesday, August 13, be on the lookout for your ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation letter from the Division of Taxation. In the letter will be details on your automatic filing.

READ MORE: Popular restaurant in Robbinsville suddenly closes; may reopen

You have until October 31 to apply for an ANCHOR benefit

If you don't receive a confirmation letter (give it a little bit of time to get to you), you can file an application here. The deadline to file an application to receive an ANCHOR benefit is October 31, 2025.

For more information, click here.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo