WATCH: Coldplay Performs Philadelphia Eagles Fight Song, ‘Fly Eagles Fly,’ During Incredible Concert

Coldplay sure knows how to win over Philadelphia fans, right? During Thursday night's concert at Lincoln Financial Field, the band paid homage to the stadium's home team, The Philadelphia Eagles.

They performed "Fly Eagles Fly" during last night's concert. The video footage, which I found from 6ABC's Jeff Skversky, is already going viral online. Watch this incredible performance here:

Chris Martin has been giving his shows a local vibe. When he was in New Jersey last week, he brought Bruce Springsteen, Mr. New Jersey himself, on stage to sing a few songs with him.

And the fun continued last night, of course in Philadelphia. The slowed-down version of "Fly Eagles Fly" was just one of the incredible moments of the night from the nearly sold-out show at the Linc. Though, it's kind of breathtaking to hear all of those fans spell out E-A-G-L-E-S with Chris and the band, right? It doesn't get anymore Philly than that, am I right?

Last night's show was incredible for many reasons, but it also marked the first concert at the Linc since 2019 because of the pandemic. The show literally kicked off with fireworks, 6 ABC reports. Joe (from Chris & the Crew) heard the fireworks in South Philly.

The band performed all of their hits including "Clocks," "Viva La Vida," and more. The show even featured glowing wristbands and a world-class light and laser show, 6 ABC says.

