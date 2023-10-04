Get ready the break out your new (and old) Kelly Green jerseys!

It's almost time! The Philadelphia Eagles' "OG" Kelly Green jerseys are back as an alternate color for the 2023-2024 season, and they're about to hit the field!

Kelly green was the Eagles' main color in the 80's, and the last time they wore the once-popular color was in 2010. Until now!

When are the Kelly Green games?

Be prepared to dress accordingly! The Eagles are set to don the nostalgic green jerseys against the New York Jets on October 15! They'll also rock them in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins on October 22, and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills on November 26.

Unfortunately, the first time we see the players wearing kelly green this season won't be on home turf when they face the Jets...

BUT! You can still come to South Philly wearing your jerseys for a Kelly Green Away Game Watch Party at Lincoln Financial Field!

"Join the countdown to the return of the Kelly Green jerseys! Leading into the game when the Eagles will wear the Kelly Green jerseys, come watch the Birds as they take on the NY Jets with your fellow fans at Lincoln Financial Field."

Starting October 15 at 4:25 pm, the watch party will feature locker room tours, field access, meet and greets with Eagles cheerleaders, SWOOP, face painting, giveaways and more!

Tickets are only $10, benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. You can grab them HERE!

