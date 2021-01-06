If you thought 2021 would be as odd as 2020, you were wrong.

I say that because there is now a cookbook out that offers up recipes that allows you to use parts of your LIVE Christmas tree in the cooking process.

One of the recipes in the U.K. cookbook is for the Christmas-Cured Fish. Basically, you use almost a pound of needles for decoration and flavoring while preparing the dish.

Would you even consider "eating" your LIVE Christmas tree? As I said on-air, let's just continue to use them to preserve our coastline here in south Louisiana.

I don't think many Cajuns will be eating their Christmas tree, we have plenty of delicious dishes here and we certainly don't need to add needles or bark to our gumbo or crawfish.