The wait is over!

When it comes to any information about Corrado's grand opening in Brick, we've been on a rollercoaster of emotions. And who could blame us, when they sell food that looks as incredible as this:

But finally, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, as the supermarket has announced an opening date! First, here's a quick reminder of the timeline of events regarding Corrado's Market:

Corrado's Market announces new store in Brick

Corrado's first announced a store would be opening in the Laurel Square Shopping Center back in summer 2019. That's almost 3 years ago! Originally, the store was set to open in 2020.

Corrado's Brick opening suffers Covid delays

In 2020, the world shut down, and Corrado's was no exception. The supermarket pushed its opening to March 2021.

Rumors swirl that Corrado's scrapped the Brick store

In January of this year (almost a year after Corrado's postponed opening), we were thrown for another loop. A "for rent" sign on the building in Laurel Square sparked rumors that the Brick store would no longer be a reality. Thankfully, this was cleared up when it was discovered that the "for rent" sign was on the other side of the building. Now almost 3 years after the original announcement and 2 years after the proposed opening date, we have answers!

When is Corrado's Market in Brick opening?

According to Patch, Corrado's Market will finally be opening its doors on July 4th (just in time to snag those last min holiday party needs - like these delicious pastries).

