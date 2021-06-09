So when can our kiddos get vaccinated? We're starting to get more information and as a mom, I wanted to keep you updated.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

We're just learning that everyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and Moderna and Pfizer announced this week that the vaccine may be ready for kids ages 5-12 just in time for back to school.

Of course kids are typically at a lower risk of developing sever cases of COVID but this will come as a big relief for parents of kids with underlying conditions.

Pfizer announced just yesterday that they are testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5- to 12-year-old. They're even starting to test the shot in kids as young as 6 months old. In order for that to cross the finish line and become a reality, both Pfizer and Moderna would need to apply for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration by the fall so they are able to give their vaccines to our little ones.

There's been an increase in New Jersey child COVID hospitalizations recently so this may be more important than we realize because some of these instances are children with no pre-existing conditions and they are needing intensive care.

I was on board to get my vaccine asap, my husband was too but when it comes to our daughters I've been more hesitant. My brain says it's fine but somehow I'm still frozen on making the decision. I think all the newness of this pandemic has me worried when it comes to my kids. I'm thinking I will come around by Fall...I think.