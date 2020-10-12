Crab Du Jour Opening in Hamilton Township

There's a new seafood restaurant coming to Hamilton Township, and you're invited to the soft opening tomorrow (Tuesday, October 13th), according to Facebook.

Have you heard of it? It's a chain restaurant called Crab Du Jour. It's described as a Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar. Sounds fun, doesn't it? It's located at 1051 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, in the old Kmart shopping center, near Planet Fitness. Go in and check it out tomorrow through Friday (October 13th - 16th) and you'll save 15% off all orders. Nice. Great way to attract customers. You can check out their menu and order online here. They have Po Boys, flounder, oyster and clam baskets, a Make Your Own Combo deal, a Family Catch deal, and if you have non-seafood eaters in your family, they have the classics, chicken tenders, wings (Thursday night football, anyone?), fried pickles and more. Check out the pictures...everything looks delicious.

I have to be honest, I'd never heard of it until I told my buddy Dave that one was opening in Hamilton Township and I was so excited that it was the first of its kind in the area. Well, you know Dave...he loved correcting me, saying there was one near where he lives, in Lumberton. The other New Jersey locations are in Delran, North Bergen, Pennsauken, Turnersville, and there's one coming soon to Springfield Township. There's also a Crab Du Jour at 1201 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA. Who knew? Lol.

Crab Du Jour's normal operating hours will be 11am - 9:30pm, 7 days a week. I can't wait to try it out.