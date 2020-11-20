Cracker Barrel has Delicious Thanksgiving Meal Options

The CDC recommends people keep Thanksgiving small this year and only dine with immediate family, or people that you've already been seeing. My husband and I have kept our circle extremely small and even contemplating staying home and ordering from a restaurant this Thanksgiving. We will be visiting his parents for Thanksgiving, since we've been around them a lot, but I know a lot of people who are not going anywhere this year.

According to Delish, Cracker Barrel is offering a Thanksgiving Day meal for no matter how many people you have at your house this year. The Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner and the Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast are available with yummy turkey, sides and a whole lot of Cracker Barrel goodness. Both of those meals need to be cooked. If you want something fully cooked, Cracker Barrel has a Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket which comes with yes, you guessed it, fried turkey. It also has everything fully cooked and you can choose from different sizes depending on the number of guests. Prices are very reasonable, with the biggest meal costing only about $63. For more details, check out this article on Delish, or call your local Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel is one of those restaurants that I've never been to, but have always wanted to visit. I remember my mom used to go with her cousin all the time and it was a location in North Jersey, but close to Pennsylvania. She always said it was good and when my husband and I moved to East Windsor, the Cracker Barrel location in Hamilton is not too far from our house. But, with the pandemic and all the craziness, we haven't quite made it there yet, but it's on our list of restaurants to visit soon.