If you didn't know this was food dye, this would actually be pretty scary!

A portion of a Pennsauken creek in South Jersey was flowing bright red on Tuesday! According to NJ.com, the red water was caused by red food dye that was improperly dumped by a nearby beverage manufacturer.

As you can see from these pictures, it looks like something Biblical. Imagine taking a walk by the creek and seeing a bright red river! "Did a bloody war battle just happen upstream?" Residents were left scratching their heads.

Sources told Fox 29 News that that company TOPPOP Packaging in Marlton was responsible in creating this crimson spectacle, but we don't know if they'll face any penalties. What we do know that the water is not dangerous or toxic, and does not pose a risk to public health, according to the Evesham Township Municipal Utilities Authority.

So if you're in the area and you're still seeing some red in the creek, don't be alarmed! Maybe take a few snapshots and slap on a deep and brooding caption on your Instagram feed.

Check out Fox 29's coverage of the red creek. Nearby residents in Cherry Hill and Marlton, say that it was a confusing/concerning sight. They even saw dead animals near the river! But it's unclear whether or not it had anything to do with the dye spill:

It actually looks kind of pretty! Are you in the Pennsauken area? If you have pictures, we'd love to see them!

