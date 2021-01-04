Downtown Bordentown Eatery Closes Doors for Good

A sure sign of the challenging times, another local eatery, this time in downtown Bordentown, has closed its doors for good, according to Facebook.

Properly Fueled, a nutritious, quick serve cafe on Crosswicks Street, right off of Farnsworth Avenue, made the announcement that yesterday (Sunday, January 3rd) was their last day open.

The announcement read, "Happy New Year. We have been taking lots of time to reflect as this new year brings about a very monumental point in our business. When we opened our doors, our intention was to create a space for people to meet and enjoy real, scratchmade nutritious food they could feel good about eating. As we prepare to physically close the door on our operations for now, our hope is that we’ve also opened a door to this path of wellness for you along the way. This last week especially we have become incredibly humbled by the kind words of gratitude and amazing acts of generosity outpouring from the community. During our last two days of service this weekend we ask that you help us celebrate our successes and join us in anticipation for what 2021 might hold."

The news came as a big disappointment to their loyal fans who enjoyed their many Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten Free, and Dairy Free options. Many commented that they were so sad to see the eatery close and will truly miss it, especially the shakes. Others hope that this is just a temporarily goodbye and are hoping the owners have a new vision or plan to be back in some capacity in the future. We'll see.

Best wishes for a bright and prosperous future. You will be missed.