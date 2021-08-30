Crumbl Cookies Opening First New Jersey Location in West Windsor

With over 250 locations across the county, Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first New Jersey location in West Windsor.

Yes, Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Nassau Park Boulevard, on Route 1 South (same shopping center as Wegmans, Target, and the new At Home store).

Never heard of Crumbl Cookies? I hadn't either until my 12 year old daughter and her friends got a text from another friend, saying she just saw the Coming Soon sign near where the Party City is. Why were they so excited? Because Crumbl Cookies are famous...they're all over Tik Tok. Lol. Tik Tokers do reviews of Crumbl's Weekly Cookies. You see, Crumbl has a weekly rotating menu, but, don't worry, their famous milk chocolate chip cookie is always on the menu. This place sounds fun, doesn't it?

Crumbl Cookies is fairly new, with its first shop opening in 2017 out in Utah. They claim to have the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. I'll be the judge of that. Lol.

According to Crumbl Cookies website, they "focus on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, and desserts of all kinds from pies to cakes to candies and more." Sounds good to me.

Crumbl's signature pink box can be sent to the cookie lover in your life nationwide and fits their cookies side by side perfectly. Curbside pickup and catering will also be available.

I can't wait to check it out. I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

