‘Dancing Stars’ or UFO Spotted from West El Paso, Texas, Home

Christy Hays never misses a sunrise or sunset from her west El Paso, Texas, home. She began last Friday morning like she always does, sitting out front with a cup of coffee. As she looked up into the dark sky toward New Mexico, she noticed something strange.

"Around 5:20 a.m., I was sitting out front as I do every morning. I was looking at my regular view and I noticed something in the sky that was not normally there," Hays told 600 ESPN El Paso. "At first, I thought it was a group of stars and then I decided to take a picture of it. The picture didn’t come out and because the stars looked like they were dancing, I recorded it on my camera phone."

When you watch the video that Hays shot on her phone, it looks like she is shaking, causing the stars to move. However, she told 600 ESPN El Paso that the stars were moving on their own and she kept the camera phone still while recording the incredible event from the sky.

The entire scene lasted a few minutes, but Hays wonders how long before she spotted it in the sky that it could have been there. "I didn’t think about what it actually was, but I just thought I was witnessing a bizarre scene in the sky. The light show was beautiful to watch." She did not rule out witnessing a possible UFO sighting, and believes that other life forms could be out there.

Nobody else in El Paso, Sunland Park, or Santa Teresa appears to have posted any photos or videos of the scene on social media. However, keep at eye out in the El Paso sky over the next few days and weeks to see if these "dancing stars" return.

Previous UFO sightings in the area were explained as flares from nearby military installations.