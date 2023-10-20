It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays.

The date has just been announced for the annual Bordentown City Christmas Tree Lighting. Set a reminder in your phone for Saturday, November 25th starting at 4pm.

Bordentown City has such an amazing vibe that it's sure to be a magical event. You won't want to miss the festivities. It's the perfect way to get yourself in a holiday mood.

A friend of mine lives in Bordentown City and describes the yearly event as "simply awesome."

The Facebook event says there will be, "singing, Santa and the tree lighting." Usually, the big guy, Santa, arrives on a local firetruck to do the honors of lighting the Christmas, which always leads to cheers from the crowd.

If you've never been, the tree sits in the middle of picturesque Farnsworth Avenue, surrounded by the cutest shops, boutiques, and some of the very best restaurants and sweet shops around.

Go early to do some holiday shopping and grab lunch or dinner while you're there.

In years past there have been vocal performances, bands and djs at the tree lighting so the city will be filled with holiday excitement.

The Mayor of Bordentown City has been known to read poetry. Old Town Hall and the firehouse across the street have had fun train displays. It's a city full of traditions.

Farnsworth Avenue is so nicely decorated for the holidays. You'll be snapping a bunch of pictures, trust me. My friends and I usually grab dinner and drinks at one of the fabulous restaurants in the days leading up to the holidays and always jump in front of tree for a group picture.

For more information on the annual Bordentown City Christmas Tree Lighting, click here

