This is one of my favorite local events of the holiday season.

The date's been set for the annual Winter Wonderland at Kuser Park in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Save the date. It's coming soon. It will take place on Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd from 5pm and 8pm.

If you've never been to this weekend long traditional celebration, put it on your holiday fun bucket list.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Kuser Park will be all lit up with holiday lights...it's absolutely beautiful...especially Kuser Mansion with it's dripping icicle lights.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting on Friday night at 6pm and so much more.

You can take a ride on the Wonderland Express Train, visit the petting zoo, ice skating, get some hot chocolate, snacks, and hang out around the fire pits.

Santa Claus will be there. Your children can bring him a letter with their holiday wishes. Stop by Mrs. Claus's Holiday Boutique of Crafters and make some reindeer food to put out on Christmas Eve to attract Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen and the rest.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Oh and don't miss the chance to take a family picture in front of the festive Kuser Park Christmas tree...it would make a nice Christmas card to send to your family and friends.

There's also going to be live musical entertainment.

I'm so happy to hear that Christmas Tours of Kuser Mansion are back for 2022. For a tour schedule, click HERE. Tours are free.

While you're visiting Kuser Mansion don't miss the Jersey Valley Model Railroad display in the lower level of the mansion. You'll love it. My father-in-law was a member of this fun club for many years. We go every year to see this cool display.

Winter Wonderland at Kuser Mansion is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton Township.

For more festive information, click HERE.

Step Inside a Hallmark Movie at This Pennsylvania Christmas Village With more than a million Christmas lights, you'll feel like you're visiting the North Pole at Kozair's Christmas village.