Spicy, hot chicken is sweeping the country in saucy deliciousness!

Dave's Hot Chicken, an L.A.- based hot chicken chain is in the midst of a MAJOR country-wide expansion, and they're planning on opening more New Jersey locations!

Last year, it was announced that the rapidly-expanding chicken chain was opening their first New Jersey location in Wayne. Now they're about to open their first South Jersey location in Camden County!

Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center, located at 22 NJ-70 - at the intersection of Route 70 and Kings Highway in Cherry Hill - the same shopping center as Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby and Wells Fargo. So far, there's no word on an exact opening date.

But that's just part of the good news! Dave's Hot Chicken also plans on opening 6 more South Jersey locations, according to NJ.com! But we don't know exactly where they'll be opening yet - Stay tuned.

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken's menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake. You can even pick your level of spiciness in case you're not fond of oral infernos:

I've been dying to dry this chain, so o I can't wait for this spot to open! We'll keep you posted on updates for their other South Jersey spots to come!

