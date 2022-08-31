Saucy and Spicy! Here’s Where NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ Will Be

Spicy, hot chicken is sweeping the country in saucy deliciousness!

Dave's Hot Chicken, an L.A.- based hot chicken chain is in the midst of a MAJOR country-wide expansion, and they're planning on coming to New Jersey!

Sure, you may have heard whispers about this delicious chain coming to the Garden State already, but when and where is it finally happening??

According to NJ.com, the first restaurant will be in Wayne NJ, located at 57 Route 23 in West Belt Plaza. This new location will be under the management of Amit Patel, who also oversees a number of other chains in the surrounding areas. He said in a statement:

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is unlike anything else found in the area, and I think this location gives us a great opportunity to introduce our craveable food to the people of New Jersey.” - NJ.com

So far, there's not an exact date on when the location will be up and running, it's expected to open this winter.

But don't worry! If you don't live near Wayne, there are many more to come in 14 different locations throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties. We're getting our spicy, chickeny fix!

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken Menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake.

You can even pick your level of spiciness in case you're not fond of oral infernos:

If you've ever watched popular food shows, I'm betting you've been jealous on some of the food and restaurants that have been featured in Los Angeles. I know I have! So I'm pretty excited about this one for cheat meal days! What about you?

