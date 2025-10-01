The wait is almost over.

A new location of a trendy fast-casual chicken restaurant is opening this week in Hamilton Township.

Mercer County is getting its first Dave's Hot Chicken

The date's been set for the grand opening of the very first Dave's Hot Chicken in Mercer County.

It's on Route 33 where Boston Market used to be. It's been great to see the progress there after sitting empty for over a year.

The grand opening is Friday, October 3

Get ready. The doors will officially open on Friday (October 3).

If you want to get your hands on some Dave's Hot Chicken grub before anyone else, a post on Instagram revealed there's a secret soft opening happening on Thursday (October 2).

The menu includes chicken tenders, sandwiches, sliders, bites, a no-chicken cauli option, loaded fries, top-loaded shakes, and more. Dave's Hot Chicken Hot Boxes will feed your entire family or friends.

You pick your level of spice

Don't worry if you can't handle the heat. You can pick your level of spice, from Reaper to No Spice.

Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook loading...

If you've never heard of Dave's Hot Chicken, it was originally a West Coast thing, opening back in 2017 by three childhood friends.

It was such a big hit, the friends and an older brother decided to start expanding all over the country. Their goal? To make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will “Blow Your Mind.”

It's open late on the weekends

Give it a try. It's open even later on the weekends, turning into "Dave's After Dark."

There are several other locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Sicklerville, East Brunswick, Brick, Ocean Township, Union, Wayne, Paramus, and Kearny.

Dave's Hot Chicken is located at 770 Route 33 in Hamilton Township.

Welcome to Hamilton.

