Day Trips to Take with the Kids Near Philly

We know that you want to leave the house after being cooped up there for almost six months. But, you want to be safe and you have a family. You’re in luck, here are some family friendly day trips you can go on before the summer ends! According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, there’s so many things your family can do in these last couple of summer fun-filled weeks.

To start us off, you could head to Valley Forge National Park. This is an outdoor history adventure that your kids will have so much fun on, they won’t even realize they’re having a history lesson.

Next up is Diggerland. This is a construction themed amusement park where you can either learn something new about construction or go to their waterpark to cool off.

Next is the infamous Adventure Aquarium in Camden. This is only taking reservations at the moment, but, totally recommend to get out and see some of their amazing attractions at the aquarium.

Wrapping it up is Jurassic Quest. No, it’s not Jurassic Park, but it’s something close. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center has a drive-thru experience where you can take your car and see over 70 different dinosaurs and even catch a Megalodon. But, you have to reserve your seat fast, spots are only open from September 4th-13th.

Some attractions that do not need any introduction are Sesame Place, Six Flags Wild Safari, and Dutch Wonderland. Let us know which family outing you’re going to experience before the summer ends!