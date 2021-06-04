Deals for National Donut Day in Mercer & Bucks County

It's National Donut Day and donut shops all over are celebrating this delicious pastry with free giveaways. I've got the sweetest deals in Mercer and. Bucks County for you.

Duck Donuts in Levittown is doing some crazy stuff today and you need to know about it. In celebration of National Donut Day, you can walk in to Duck Donuts in Levittown and get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut. Plus, you will get a coupon for another free donut. Also, if you're their 100th guest, you'll get a coupon for a free half dozen donuts from them. If you're their 200th, you'll get a coupon for a free dozen donuts from them.

Donuts Time Cafe in Hamilton is giving out a free Apple Cake Donut for the first 50 customers today.

Factory Donuts in Newtown, is giving away one free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or plain donut.

Dunkin' who have locations everywhere, will give you a free donut when you buy any beverage. While supplies last.

Krispy Kreme which is Bensalem, is giving away free donuts to anyone who is vaccinated. They've actually been doing that for a few months now and will continue to do it for the rest of the year. However, today being that it is National Donut Day, you can also get a free donut with no purchase necessary. So, you can get two free donuts from them today with no purchase necessary. Sweet.

No matter where you wanna celebrate it, I think we all deserve a donut today after the year we've had.