Duck Donuts in Levittown Giving Away Free Donuts

I remember when I used to still live in Middlesex, and a Duck Donuts opened in Greenbrook a few minutes away and people went bananas for it. I never went and wondered why it was such a big deal, but then I saw the Instagram photos and wow! They go where no donut shop has gone before as far as icing and toppings.

The story of Duck Donuts goes like this...according to DuckDonuts.com, the shop originated in Duck, North Carolina, and they started expanding to other states and people wanted to buy into their franchise and before they knew it, stores were popping up everywhere. Karli K, our midday girl visited the brand new Duck Donuts in Levittown just a few days ago, and you can read what she thought about it here.

The Patch reports that the location is giving away free donuts this Thursday (July 23rd) to celebrate Sprinkle Day. Just head on over to Duck Donuts in Levittown and you'll get a free vanilla frosted, chocolate frosted, or glazed donut with sprinkles for free. There is no purchase necessary.

I have heard that this location is extremely busy, so if you're interested in getting your free donut, you may wanna get there early. For more info on this donut giveaway, visit this article from The Patch or the Duck Donuts of Levittown's website.