The other night I stopped at my parents for dinner, and I had the pleasure of eating the Jersey Shore's best crumb cake. This crumb cake is remarkable, it's so good that it doesn't even make sense how someone can make something this delicious...

First, is it crumb cake or coffee cake? Most people I know say "crumb cake", I think my grandpa calls it coffee cake, but for this article, I'll write crumb cake. Either way, we all can still celebrate one of the world's tastiest desserts..

Listen to Jimmy G on the Jersey Shore Morning Show with Lou & Shannon on 94.3 The Point & afternoons on Cat Country 96.7 & 104.1 and download our free Cat Country app.

Before highlighting the Jersey Shore's best crumb cake, let's start with crumb cake fun facts...

The first crumb cakes are thought to have originated in Germany. These were more like sweetbreads rather than crumb cakes that we are currently used to eating.

Crumb cake is also known as "Streuselkuchen".

Its common ingredients are butter, eggs, and flour.

When created in Germany, the crumb cake was not invented, rather it evolved from a variety of different types of cakes.

April 7th is national crumb cake/ coffee cake day.

There are many crumb cake combinations, everything from blueberry crumb cakes to cinnamon walnut crumb cakes...AND MORE!

Get our free mobile app

So who has the Jersey Shore's Best crumb cake? This is my opinion and I know many of you will agree. However, Lou Russo from the Jersey Shore Morning Show does not agree. It wasn't long ago he highlighted Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head. Yes, Mueller's makes a tremendous crumb cake but is it the best? In my opinion, Dearborn Market in Holmdel makes the Jersey Shore's best crumb cake. The cake is moist and the crumbs stay on top without falling apart. Most importantly, the powdered sugar sprinkled on top HITS DIFFERENT! It's a must have crumb cake! If you haven't had a Dearborn Market crumb cake, are you actually living?!

They have great pies too...

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try