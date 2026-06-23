Another win for New Jersey.

New Jersey pizzeria ranks third on a new list of the best pizza in the U.S.

Food & Wine is reporting that a pizzeria in the Garden State just landed at #3 on the "50 Best Pizzerias in America" list by 50 Top Pizza, which has been putting out these annual rankings since 2017.

READ MORE: Trendy coffee shop opening 4 more NJ locations

I'm not surprised. New Jersey has always been known for its top notch pizza. It's the sauce, right? Or, is it the dough? It has to be the cheese. Whatever it is, it's the best. I have friends who grew up here in New Jersey and moved away. When you ask them what they miss the most about the state, they say the pizza, and then they complain about what other parts of the country think is good pizza. Ha ha.

Get our free mobile app

Pizzerias were judged on ingredients and atmosphere

So, what makes these award-winning pizzerias on the new list so great? When the judges first made this list, they just chose pizzerias in Italy, but then realized they were missing out. So, now the judges travel all over the United States looking at things like quality of ingredients, pizza dough, atmosphere, and more.

READ MORE: First Wayfair retail store in NJ opening in Princeton

Razza in Jersey City is the third best pizzeria in America

Coming in at #3 is Razza on Grove Street in Jersey City. This place has been on my pizza bucket list for awhile. I've got to get there soon.

Its pizza is made in a wood burning oven with all homemade and hand-picked ingredients. Check out the restaurant's mission and menu by clicking here.

Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City tops the list

The #1 pizzeria has held onto that spot for the last 5 years. It's not far from New Jersey. It's Una Pizza Napoletana in near by New York City.

To read more, click here.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews