Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America

We have fantastic bakeries here in New Jersey, but to be honest it seems like there are fewer local bakeries than when I was growing up here in the Garden State. It seemed like there was a neighborhood bakery in every town, but that sadly is not the case. Yes, there are places that sell "packed" baked goods, but I'm talking about real fresh-made baked goods. The type of store where as soon as you walk in you get the aroma of the bread, pies, cookies, etc.

 

If you have a favorite "neighborhood bakery" please share it with us because we always invite your input from home and by doing so we share with each other some fantastic shops to maybe check out here in New Jersey.

 

 

In a recent article by 24/7 Tempo, they listed the best bakeries in America, including right here in New Jersey. The article selected Balthazar Bakery in Englewood as the best in Jersey. According to the bakery website, "We have a small crew devoted solely to creating pastries for this location, and we’re continually bringing fresh-baked items into the shop." Balthazar Bakery is located at 214 South Dean Street, Englewood, New Jersey.

Now it's time for your reviews. Have you ever been to Balthazar Bakery in Englewood? Is it as good as its reputation? What did you think? Were there any items you simply loved and would recommend? Share your input and post your comments below.

 

